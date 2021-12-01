Left Menu

Saudi confirms first case of Omicron coming from a north African country - state media

Saudi confirms first case of Omicron coming from a north African country - state media
Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges, has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.

