Saudi confirms first case of Omicron coming from a north African country - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:58 IST
Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country, the state news agency said on Wednesday.
Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges, has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.
