Left Menu

Around 8.3 lakh COVID-19 patients treated under Ayushman Bharat scheme in 2 yrs: Govt

Approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions were authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:26 IST
Around 8.3 lakh COVID-19 patients treated under Ayushman Bharat scheme in 2 yrs: Govt
MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions were authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

"This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA (National Health Authority) IT platform as well as the information shared by states, using their own IT systems," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in the House.

AB-PMJAY, which was launched in 2018, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme that provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021