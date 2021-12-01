Ghana health ministry records first cases of Omicron variant
Ghana's health ministry detected the country's first cases of the novel Omicron variant of COVID-19 on passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra following sequencing that was carried out on Nov. 21, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service said on Wednesday.
