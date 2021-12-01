Ireland reports first case of Omicron variant
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland has confirmed its first case of the new Omicron coronavarius variant, the National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement on Wednesday.
The case is associated with travel from one of the seven southern African countries that Ireland has imposed travel restrictions on, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement