Left Menu

Ghana says it records first cases of Omicron variant

Ghana's health ministry detected the country's first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on passengers who arrived at Accra international airport following sequencing carried out on Nov. 21, the head of the Ghana Health Service said on Wednesday. Officials have so far declined to specify how many positive cases were detected when the samples were sequenced on Nov. 21.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:04 IST
Ghana says it records first cases of Omicron variant

Ghana's health ministry detected the country's first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on passengers who arrived at Accra international airport following sequencing carried out on Nov. 21, the head of the Ghana Health Service said on Wednesday. Officials have so far declined to specify how many positive cases were detected when the samples were sequenced on Nov. 21. Health Service director general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said that the case originated from Nigeria and South Africa.

"The good thing is that among the community tests we've done so far, we haven't seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana," Kuma-Aboagye said during a vaccination awareness event on Wednesday. "The danger is if someone has Omicron and is incubating, it would not be found at the airport, so we still have to be extremely careful," he added.

December is Ghana's most important tourism month and officials expect an influx of visitors from countries that have already detected the new variant, Kuma-Aboagye said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021