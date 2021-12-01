French government: all travellers from outside EU will need negative COVID test
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:06 IST
- Country:
- France
Travellers reaching France from outside the European Union will be subject to the obligation of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless their vaccination status, French government spokesman Gabrial Attal said in Wednesday.
The move is part of a bundle of measures aimed at tackling a new surge in infections as worries caused by the newly detected Omicron variant loom.
Talking to journalists after a govermnent meeting, Attal said that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France and UK to strengthen their actions against migrant traffickers - Darmanin
Greenpeace denounces France's uranium exports to Russia
France calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect cease-fire
Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance - sources
Netherlands, France and Argentina arrive in Bhubaneswar for Junior Hockey WC