Health News Roundup: Omicron challenge 'a race against time', EU's chief executive says; UK issues call to arms for Omicron booster driveand more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Omicron challenge 'a race against time', EU's chief executive says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the challenge posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was a "race against time", urging all involved to "prepare for the worst". "You have read about the multiple mutations and what that might be, and we know from our experience with the Delta data variant that it is a race against time," she told a news conference.

UK issues call to arms for Omicron booster drive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a "call to get jabs in arms" on Wednesday as Britain stepped up its COVID-19 booster programme to fend off the Omicron variant of concern. Britain has recorded 22 cases of the new variant, which appears to be more transmissible. It announced a new target this week to offer all adults a booster shot by the end of January, which means speeding up its booster programme by an extra million doses a week.

EU urges daily travel reviews, booster shots over Omicron

The European Union needs daily reviews of its travel restrictions and rapid deployment of vaccine booster doses to limit entry and protect its citizens from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the European Commission said on Wednesday. Europe is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases and a growing number of infections by the Omicron variant that the World Health Organization has labelled a variant of concern and that has concerned scientists due to its multiple mutations.

Germany reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll for 9 months

Germany reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February on Wednesday as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.

U.S. tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules and other countries tightened border controls on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant that Nigeria said had been circulating weeks earlier than thought. Retrospective tests on confirmed COVID-19 infections in travellers to Nigeria had identified the Omnicron variant among a sample collected in October, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, without naming the country of origin.

U.S. Supreme Court to consider rolling back abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to consider whether to gut abortion rights in America as it weighs Mississippi's bid to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is scheduled to hear at least 70 minutes of oral arguments beginning at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) in the southern state's appeal to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts blocked the Republican-backed law.

WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to tackle pandemics

The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics at a time when the world is gearing up to battle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Such an agreement to beef up measures against pandemics is expected to be ready in May 2024, covering issues from data sharing and genome sequencing of emerging viruses to equitable distribution of vaccines and drugs derived from research.

COVID-19 took toll on AIDS fight, UNAIDS chief says

New infections and deaths from HIV/AIDS may increase as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted prevention measures, said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in an interview airing on Wednesday at the Reuters Next conference. Byanyima, who is also United Nations under-secretary-general, said that during the first pandemic phase in particular, fewer people opted to be tested and some dropped out of treatment because of long lines at clinics or other public safety measures that impeded access to prevention measures.

Portugal will re-tighten COVID curbs at Christmas if needed -PM

Portugal's government will not hesitate to increase restrictions during the festive Christmas period if they are needed to control a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday. Despite having one of the world's highest vaccination rates, a recent uptick of infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted the government to reimpose some restrictions since Wednesday.

EU brings forward Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for younger children to Dec 13

The European Union-wide rollout of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin Dec 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said on Wednesday. Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said, adding it has commitment on the new date from the manufacturer.

