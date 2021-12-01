(OFFICIAL)-Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron among travellers from South Africa
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:47 IST
Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.
The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Omicron
- Nigeria
- Delta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South African union to start indefinite strike at Walmart-owned firm Massmart
Rugby-South Africa team to take on England
Rugby-Marchant on the wing for England against South Africa
India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa
India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup