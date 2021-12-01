Left Menu

(OFFICIAL)-Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron among travellers from South Africa

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:47 IST
Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.

The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

