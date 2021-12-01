73rd Annual Conference of 'Cardiological Society of India' in Hyderabad from Dec 2

More than 1,000 cardiologists, scientists, engineers, healthcare professionals will participate in the 73rd Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) which will be held here from December 2-5 and will deliberate on modern advancements in heart care.

With the support from the scientific community CSI is constantly developing means to detect potential heart risks in advance among people, and this will help reduce the danger among the younger population, said CSI2021 Scientific Chairperson Dr P S Banerjee, according to a release.

''Cardiological Society of India is always at the forefront in assessing newer challenges before heart specialists and in adapting latest technological and scientific practices to overcome them. The advent of COVID-19 forced cardiologists to evolve better with their approach to treating heart patients infected with the virus,'' he further said.

The participants will deliberate on the integration of Artificial Intelligence to detect heart ailments well in advance, it said.

CSI, along with scientists and engineers will be working towards developing 'Deep Neural Networks' and achieving the target of accurately predicting heart risks in advance by 2030. CSI will also work with the Government of India and its Health Ministry, and provide necessary inputs to reaching the goal efficiently, said Dr Rajendra Kumar Jain, Organising Secretary of the Conference.

A total of 89 sessions will be organised over three days, to deliberate on various advancements in the field of heart care and nearly 350 faculty members from within India and overseas will take in these sessions physically and virtually. It is estimated that nearly 10,000 participants will follow the proceedings online from around the World, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)