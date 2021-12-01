Left Menu

Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:00 IST
Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.

The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak a year ago, which the country's health authorities have attributed to the effect of vaccines. Immediately following the announcement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a news briefing due at 1700 GMT to update on plans to boost vaccination efforts and on the spread of the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021