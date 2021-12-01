Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers
Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday.
Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.
The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak a year ago, which the country's health authorities have attributed to the effect of vaccines. Immediately following the announcement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a news briefing due at 1700 GMT to update on plans to boost vaccination efforts and on the spread of the Omicron variant.
