Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations - WHO
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:10 IST
An official at the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage.
These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari told a news conference.
