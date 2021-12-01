Brazil confirms third case of coronavirus Omicron variant
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:14 IST
The state government of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, on Wednesday reported the country's third known case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a passenger coming from Ethiopia, according to a note from the state health secretariat.
The asymptomatic 29-year-old traveler, who had received two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, arrived at Sao Paulo's international airport on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.
