Brazil confirms third case of coronavirus Omicron variant

The state government of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, on Wednesday reported the country's third known case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a passenger coming from Ethiopia, according to a note from the state health secretariat.

The asymptomatic 29-year-old traveler, who had received two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, arrived at Sao Paulo's international airport on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.

