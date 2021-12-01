Left Menu

German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Xmas

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:20 IST
Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine said on Wednesday.

Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a news conference he was "moderately optimistic" the peak in new cases would come in the next two weeks, but that would take time to feed through to hospitals.

