German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Xmas

Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine said on Wednesday.

Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a news conference he was "moderately optimistic" the peak in new cases would come in the next two weeks, but that would take time to feed through to hospitals.

