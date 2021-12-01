U'khand reports highest daily COVID cases since September

Left Menu

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported the highest daily caseload of Covid-19 in recent months with 53 cases. No virus-related death was reported from the state in last 24 hours though.Uttarakhand had reported 36 positive cases on Sunday, highest since September 15 when 49 people had tested positive.The positivity rate, however, dropped from Sundays 0.67 per cent to 0.37 per cent as testing on Wednesday went up to 14141.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported the highest daily caseload of Covid-19 in recent months with 53 cases. Nainital reported 29 cases, Haridwar 14, Dehradun eight, and Pauri and Pithoragarh one each, the state Covid control room here said. No virus-related death was reported from the state in last 24 hours though.

Uttarakhand had reported 36 positive cases on Sunday, highest since September 15 when 49 people had tested positive.

The positivity rate, however, dropped from Sunday's 0.67 per cent to 0.37 per cent as testing on Wednesday went up to 14141.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

