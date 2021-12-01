Left Menu

FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases

A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:52 IST
FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tightened border controls. A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters. AFRICA

Botswana 19 Ghana (unspecified number)

Mozambique 2 Nigeria 2

South Africa about 100 (reported Nov. 26) AMERICAS

Brazil 3 ASIA

Japan 2 South Korea 5

EUROPE Austria 1

Denmark 5 Germany 4

Ireland 1 Italy 1

Netherlands 14 Norway 2

Portugal 13 Spain 2

Sweden 3 United Kingdom 22

MIDDLE EAST Saudi Arabia 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021