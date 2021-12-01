FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases

Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tightened border controls. A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters. AFRICA

Botswana 19 Ghana (unspecified number)

Mozambique 2 Nigeria 2

South Africa about 100 (reported Nov. 26) AMERICAS

Brazil 3 ASIA

Japan 2 South Korea 5

EUROPE Austria 1

Denmark 5 Germany 4

Ireland 1 Italy 1

Netherlands 14 Norway 2

Portugal 13 Spain 2

Sweden 3 United Kingdom 22

MIDDLE EAST Saudi Arabia 1

