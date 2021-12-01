FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases
A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters.
Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters. AFRICA
Botswana 19 Ghana (unspecified number)
Mozambique 2 Nigeria 2
South Africa about 100 (reported Nov. 26) AMERICAS
Brazil 3 ASIA
Japan 2 South Korea 5
EUROPE Austria 1
Denmark 5 Germany 4
Ireland 1 Italy 1
Netherlands 14 Norway 2
Portugal 13 Spain 2
Sweden 3 United Kingdom 22
MIDDLE EAST Saudi Arabia 1
