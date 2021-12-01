Botswana's health director says majority of Omicron variant cases were asymptomatic
A top official in Botswana's health ministry said on Tuesday that 16 out of the total 19 cases of the Omicron variant detected in the country were asymptomatic, and said it was "unfair" to treat the country as ground zero of the new variant.
Pamela Smith-Lawrence, Acting Director of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness told Reuters in an interview that the majority of the 19 people who were found to be infected with the new Omicron variant have already tested negative. While 16 people were asymptomatic, the remaining three (not two) had "very, very mild" symptoms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botswana
- Omicron
- health ministry
- Wellness
- Ministry of Health
