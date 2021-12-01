Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed.

The Nordic country, which has already confirmed some cases of the new Omicron variant, reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period. The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak of a year ago, thanks to vaccines.

Immediately following the announcement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a news briefing for 1700 GMT to update on vaccination efforts and the spread of Omicron. Denmark's infectious disease authority said in a separate statement that it had registered an additional two cases of Omicron, bringing the total number to six. Five cases were connected to travels in South Africa and one in Qatar.

