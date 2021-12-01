Left Menu

Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed some cases of the new Omicron variant, reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Denmark's infectious disease authority said in a separate statement that it had registered an additional two cases of Omicron, bringing the total number to six.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:29 IST
Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed.

The Nordic country, which has already confirmed some cases of the new Omicron variant, reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period. The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak of a year ago, thanks to vaccines.

Immediately following the announcement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a news briefing for 1700 GMT to update on vaccination efforts and the spread of Omicron. Denmark's infectious disease authority said in a separate statement that it had registered an additional two cases of Omicron, bringing the total number to six. Five cases were connected to travels in South Africa and one in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021