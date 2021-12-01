Uttarakhand logs 53 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Left Menu

Uttarakhand has logged 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state Health bulletin said on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand has logged 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state Health bulletin said on Tuesday. As per the health bulletin, zero COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the state. As many as 11 recoveries were also reported in the state taking total recoveries to 3,30,557.

The death toll so far stood at 7,408, stated the bulletin. Total recoveries so far stood at 3,44,303. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

