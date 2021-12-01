Left Menu

Brazil on alert after third case of Omicron variant

State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn urged millions of Brazilians who have only received their first COVID-19 shot to complete their vaccinations in order to slow the spread of the virus. Omicron was first officially identified in South Africa last week, but data shows it was circulating before then and has since been detected in more than a dozen countries.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:17 IST
Brazil on alert after third case of Omicron variant

Brazil reported a third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday, casting doubt on plans to loosen containment curbs ahead of year-end holidays in response to a fall in infection numbers. The latest case, an asymptomatic 29-year-old, tested positive at Sao Paulo's international airport after arriving from Ethiopia, the state health secretariat said.

On Tuesday, two Brazilian missionaries to South Africa had tested positive for the variant at the same airport, marking the first Omicron cases reported in Latin America. Sao Paolo state health authorities said on Wednesday that all three carriers of the new variant had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, though it was not immediately clear when they had received their shots.

The state government said it would review plans to ease mask-wearing requirements in light of the new variant's presence in the state. State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn urged millions of Brazilians who have only received their first COVID-19 shot to complete their vaccinations in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Omicron was first officially identified in South Africa last week, but data shows it was circulating before then and has since been detected in more than a dozen countries. Scientists around the globe are rushing to determine if the new variant, which has significant mutations compared to previous strains, is more infectious, deadly or able to evade vaccines. That work is expected to take weeks.

In the meantime, countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions, mainly on flights coming from southern Africa despite warnings from the World Health Organization that blanket travel bans would not stop the new variant's spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021