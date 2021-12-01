Left Menu

Omicron has only been detected in Canada and Brazil, says regional health agency

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:46 IST
So far the Omicron variant of coronavirus has only been detected in the Americas in Canada and Brazil but it is likely that other countries will begin seeing this new variant in circulation soon, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, or if it causes more severe disease," said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, adding that it will take time to test the variant. "Speed and transparency are especially critical at this time. But above all, we urge people not to be frightened."

