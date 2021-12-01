Left Menu

WHO advisory group will review data on COVID-19 booster shots next week

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory group will meet next week to review the data on extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Wednesday, as wealthy countries administer booster shots to more of their population.

The WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan did not give a specific date, but said in a briefing the UN agency would give recommendations on the use of boosters after the review.

Mike Ryan, WHO's emergency director, said there was no evidence yet that giving boosters to the whole population, including healthy people, will provide greater protection against the disease.

