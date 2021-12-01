Left Menu

TN Minister interacts with international cancer patients at Apollo

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday interacted with international patients at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre here. The Minister for Health and Family Welfare interacted with them in the presence of Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, a release here said.

The minister said Chennai was one of the most popular destinations in the country providing state-of-the-art medical care to critical patients traveling long distance with the hope of specialised treatment and lauded Apollo Hospitals, it said.

''The positive experience, successful treatment and supportive care experienced by these international patients will result in many more patients choosing Chennai'' for their medical treatment, he was quoted as saying.

Preetha Reddy, referring to a patient from a South American country, said the person had travelled over 40 hours to get treated here.

