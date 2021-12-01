Left Menu

FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases

A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:00 IST
Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tightened border controls. A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters. AFRICA

Botswana 19 Ghana (unspecified number)

Mozambique 2 Nigeria 2

South Africa about 100 (reported Nov. 26) AMERICAS

Brazil 3 Canada 7

ASIA Japan 2

South Korea 5 EUROPE

Austria 1 Denmark 5

Germany 4 Ireland 1

Italy 1 Netherlands 14

Norway 2 Portugal 13

Spain 2 Sweden 3

United Kingdom 22 MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia 1

