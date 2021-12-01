FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases
A World Health Organization official said 24 countries may have reported cases of the new variant so far. Early indications were that most cases were mild. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters.
Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters. AFRICA
Botswana 19 Ghana (unspecified number)
Mozambique 2 Nigeria 2
South Africa about 100 (reported Nov. 26) AMERICAS
Brazil 3 Canada 7
ASIA Japan 2
South Korea 5 EUROPE
Austria 1 Denmark 5
Germany 4 Ireland 1
Italy 1 Netherlands 14
Norway 2 Portugal 13
Spain 2 Sweden 3
United Kingdom 22 MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia 1
