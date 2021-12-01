Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-India's Serum Institute exports first Novavax shot

Serum Institute of India has sent doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot, the Indian government said https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm on Wednesday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week. Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization have not.

