Left Menu

Italy reports 103 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,085 new cases

Italy reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 89 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,085 from 12,764. Some tests 573,775 for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 719,972, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:46 IST
Italy reports 103 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,085 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 89 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,085 from 12,764. The count marks the first time Italy reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths since June 8.

Italy has registered 133,931 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.04 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,248 on Wednesday, up from 5,227 a day earlier.

There were 62 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 64 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 686 from a previous 683. Some tests 573,775 for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 719,972, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021