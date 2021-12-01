S.Africa's daily coronavirus cases doubles from previous day to cross 8,500

South Africa's daily reported cases of coronavirus doubled to 8,561 on Wednesday from the previous day, the country's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Wednesday.

The rate of positivity, which means the number of positive results out of total tests, shot up to 16.5% on Wednesday from 10.2% a day before, NICD said. However the number of deaths and hospitalisations did not change much, its data showed.

