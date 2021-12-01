Left Menu

S.Africa's daily coronavirus cases doubles from previous day to cross 8,500

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:54 IST
S.Africa's daily coronavirus cases doubles from previous day to cross 8,500
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's daily reported cases of coronavirus doubled to 8,561 on Wednesday from the previous day, the country's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Wednesday.

The rate of positivity, which means the number of positive results out of total tests, shot up to 16.5% on Wednesday from 10.2% a day before, NICD said. However the number of deaths and hospitalisations did not change much, its data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021