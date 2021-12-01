Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:04 IST
UK records 48,374 new COVID cases, 171 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 48,374 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 171 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The total number of deaths has now reached 145,140 while there have been 10.2 million positive cases, the figures showed.

Also Read: Britain scales back high speed rail plan, drawing 'betrayal' criticism

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

