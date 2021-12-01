UK records 48,374 new COVID cases, 171 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 48,374 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 171 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The total number of deaths has now reached 145,140 while there have been 10.2 million positive cases, the figures showed.
Also Read: Britain scales back high speed rail plan, drawing 'betrayal' criticism
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement