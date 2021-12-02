Left Menu

Bengal logs 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 668 fresh cases

West Bengals COVID-19 toll rose to 19,498 after 12 more people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, a bulletin released by the states health department said. The tally also mounted to 16,16,751 with 668 fresh cases, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:40 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 19,498 after 12 more people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, a bulletin released by the state's health department said. The tally also mounted to 16,16,751 with 668 fresh cases, it said. The city and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths each, followed by Nadia (2).

West Bengal now has 7,712 active cases, while 15,89,541 people have recovered from the disease, including 675 since Tuesday, the bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, 37,275 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,03,56,400, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

