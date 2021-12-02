Michigan prosecutor charges teen with four counts of murder in deadly shooting spree

Michigan authorities on Wednesday charged the suspect in this year's deadliest school shooting with murder and other charges as investigators sought to determine what prompted the spree that killed four students and wounded seven other people. The alleged shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, was charged with a slew of criminal counts, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The suspect, a boy identified by McDonald as Ethan Crumbley, opened fire on Tuesday http://reuters.com/world/us/least-4-hurt-shooting-michigan-high-school-suspect-custody-report-2021-11-30 at Oxford High School with a handgun his father had purchased four days earlier, authorities said. The charges included one count of terrorism causing deaths, and four counts of first-degree murder, McDonald said at a briefing.

"It's possible there could be more additional charges issued very soon," McDonald said. Three of the students -- Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, -- died on Tuesday, while the fourth, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died on Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

A teacher and six other students were wounded, some of whom remain in critical condition, authorities said. The shooting spree was the deadliest on U.S. school property this year, according to Education Week. It was the latest in a decades-long string of deadly American school shootings that will likely fuel debates about gun control and mental health care.

