Health News Roundup: Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March; Omicron taking over in South Africa as U.S. reports first case and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK issues call to arms for Omicron booster drive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a "call to get jabs in arms" on Wednesday as Britain stepped up its COVID-19 booster programme to fend off the Omicron variant after another 10 cases of the new strain were identified. Britain has now recorded 32 cases of the Omicron variant, which appears to be more transmissible, while tests continue to see whether it causes more severe disease or if vaccines are less effective against it.

Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

Moderna Inc could have a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for U.S. authorization as soon as March, the company's president said on Wednesday. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said he believes booster shots carrying genes specifically targeting mutations in the newly-discovered Omicron variant would be the quickest way to address any anticipated reductions in vaccine efficacy it may cause.

Omicron taking over in South Africa as U.S. reports first case

The heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly becoming dominant in South Africa, less than four weeks after being detected there, authorities said on Wednesday, as other countries tightened their borders against the new threat. The United States identified its first case of the new variant in a fully vaccinated traveller who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and had mild symptoms, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said.

First known U.S. Omicron case found in fully vaccinated overseas traveler

The United States on Wednesday identified its first known case of Omicron, discovered in a fully vaccinated patient who traveled to South Africa, as scientists continue to study the risks the new COVID variant could pose. Public health officials said the infected person, who had mild symptoms, returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.

Moderna could be sued over vaccines as court upholds Arbutus patents

Moderna Inc could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp. Arbutus shares nearly doubled following the ruling, up 95% at $6.25. Moderna shares were off more than 10% at $316.43.

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives signal support for abortion limits

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated support for upholding a restrictive Mississippi abortion law in a ruling that would undermine or outright overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing the procedure nationwide. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard about two hours of oral arguments in the southern state's appeal to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed law blocked by lower courts. During the arguments, the three liberal justices sternly warned against ditching important and longstanding legal precedents like Roe.

Exclusive-U.S. CDC to collect data on southern Africa passengers over COVID variant

U.S. officials ordered airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries and will give it to local and state public health agencies, according to documents seen by Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told airlines in a letter late Tuesday that they must turn over names and contact information for any travelers who within 14 days have been to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, citing "the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19".

Explainer-Does Omicron pose higher risks for infants than other variants?

Data from an area in South Africa hard-hit by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shown a high number of hospital admissions of infants under 2 years old, raising concerns that the variant may pose risks to young children. South African scientists have said they cannot yet confirm a link between Omicron and the high admissions of infants, which could be due to other factors. Here is what we do and do not know about the issue.

WHO expects to have more information on Omicron transmission 'within days'

The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus within days, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday. That was faster than the "weeks" the WHO had predicted last week that it would take to assess the data available on the variant after designating it a "variant of concern", its highest rating.

Brain problems found in 1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; real-world data shows Moderna vaccine highly effective

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Brain problems seen in 1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(With inputs from agencies.)