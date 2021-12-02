Brazil registers 283 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Brazil registered 283 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 11,413 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 614,964 total coronavirus deaths and 22,105,872 total confirmed cases.
