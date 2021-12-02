Left Menu

Indonesia tightens travel curbs as it braces for Omicron arrival

More than 50 countries have imposed new travel measures in recent days, according to the World Health Organization. Indonesia, once Asia's coronavirus epicentre, has yet to announce the detection of Omicron, but is stepping up measures to minimise the potential impact, including extending the mandatory quarantine for arrival from seven days to 10.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:10 IST
Indonesia tightens travel curbs as it braces for Omicron arrival
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia have tightened border curbs, extended quarantine, and limited movement on strategic toll roads, in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant should it reach Southeast Asia's largest country. Scientists suggest Omicron, detected so far in two dozen countries, maybe more transmissible than earlier variants, threatening a global economic recovery. More than 50 countries have imposed new travel measures in recent days, according to the World Health Organization.

Indonesia, once Asia's coronavirus epicenter, has yet to announce the detection of Omicron, but is stepping up measures to minimize the potential impact, including extending the mandatory quarantine for arrival from seven days to 10. "This policy... will be evaluated now and then as we understand and continue digging more information about this new variant," senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Travel to Indonesia from 11 countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Nigeria, will not be allowed, except for returning Indonesians, who will be subjected to 14 days of isolation. New domestic travel measures include limiting the volume of traffic on toll roads to reduce people's movement, according to the transport minister.

Official data in Indonesia shows a sharp reduction in new daily infections, with a daily average of about 400 last month compared to about 40,000 in July. More than a third of its 270 million population is vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021