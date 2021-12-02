Uddhav Thackeray discharged from Reliance hospital

Following successful spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, informed the hospital authorities on Thursday. On November 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent cervical spine surgery after getting admitted to the hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.

In an official statement, Thackeray had said that he neglected his neck pain due to his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. "I did not even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)