Left Menu

4 more international travellers test COVID-19 positive at Delhi airport: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:30 IST
4 more international travellers test COVID-19 positive at Delhi airport: Officials
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four more travelers from "at-risk" countries tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday, officials said.

Three out of the 243 people on the Air France flight that landed at the airport around 12 midnight tested positive for Covid, an official said.

One more person traveling with 195 others on a flight from London was found to be infected with coronavirus, the official said.

Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have the new variant, Omicron, which has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization.

A total of eight people from "at-risk" countries have tested positive for COVID-19 since stricter norms for international passengers came into effect on Tuesday at midnight. The eight Covid positive travelers and two other passengers who showed "Covid-like symptoms" have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating such patients.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as ''at-risk'' are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the ''at-risk'' countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, five percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subject to the test randomly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021