BRIEF-UK MHRA Approves GSK-Vir's Covid-19 Treatment Xevudy (Sotrovimab)

UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA): * MHRA APPROVES XEVUDY (SOTROVIMAB), A COVID-19 TREATMENT FOUND TO CUT HOSPITALISATION AND DEATH BY 79%

* THIS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY IS FOR PEOPLE WITH MILD TO MODERATE COVID-19 WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE DISEASE * IT IS TOO EARLY TO KNOW WHETHER THE OMICRON VARIANT HAS ANY IMPACT ON SOTROVIMAB'S EFFECTIVENESS BUT MHRA WILL WORK WITH COMPANY TO ESTABLISH THIS

* RECOMMENDS XEVUDY USE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND WITHIN FIVE DAYS OF SYMPTOM ONSET * SOTROVIMAB IS APPROVED FOR INDIVIDUALS AGED 12 AND ABOVE WHO WEIGH MORE THAN 40KG

* SOTROVIMAB IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 * BASED ON THE CLINICAL TRIAL DATA, SOTROVIMAB IS MOST EFFECTIVE WHEN TAKEN DURING THE EARLY STAGES OF INFECTION

* MHRA RECOMMENDS SOTROVIMAB USE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND WITHIN FIVE DAYS OF SYMPTOM ONSET Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3rreeyn] Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)