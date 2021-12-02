Left Menu

Swedish health agency says may impose new COVID-19 measures next week

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:11 IST
Swedish health agency says may impose new COVID-19 measures next week
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Thursday it could impose new restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic and a rising tide of infections in the coming days. Sweden, which introduced vaccine passes for indoor events with more than 100 people at the beginning of this month, had flagged potential additional measures might be needed to curb the spread of the virus.

"We may have to take measures already next week," Karin Tegmark Wisell, Director General at Sweden's Public Health Agency, told a news conference.

