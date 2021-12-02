Left Menu

Dutch COVID-19 quarantine ends for most S.Africa passengers -authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:15 IST
Dutch COVID-19 quarantine ends for most S.Africa passengers -authorities
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch health authorities said that more than half of passengers held in quarantine since they tested positive for COVID-19 after flying from South Africa on Nov. 26 will be allowed to leave on Thursday. Of 62 passengers who tested positive, 44 had been held in isolation in a hotel near Schiphol airport, while some Dutch citizens have been in quarantine at home.

Those been released from quarantine had subsequently tested negative, health authorities in the Kennemerland region that oversees Schiphol said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021