Dutch COVID-19 quarantine ends for most S.Africa passengers -authorities

Dutch health authorities said that more than half of passengers held in quarantine since they tested positive for COVID-19 after flying from South Africa on Nov. 26 will be allowed to leave on Thursday. Of 62 passengers who tested positive, 44 had been held in isolation in a hotel near Schiphol airport, while some Dutch citizens have been in quarantine at home.

Those been released from quarantine had subsequently tested negative, health authorities in the Kennemerland region that oversees Schiphol said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)