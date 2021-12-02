Left Menu

Case of COVID Omicron variant found in Paris area - BFM TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:49 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

A case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been found in the greater Paris/Ile-de-France region, reported BFM TV on Thursday, citing the local health authority. The infected person had recently returned from Nigeria, added BFM TV.

Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges, has triggered global alarm

