‘Har Ghar Dastak’ results in hike of 5.9% in 1st dose vaccination coverage

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a hike of 5.9% in the 1st dose coverage (till 30th Nov), and an appreciable jump of 11.7% in 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage during the campaign. This was stated by Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary as he reviewed the status and progress under "Har GharDastak" campaign with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs, through video conference (VC), today.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har GharDastak', launched on 3rd November 2021, aims at awareness, mobilization and vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries with 1st dose and all due beneficiaries with 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines through House-to-House visits in all States/UTs.

Union Health Secretary appreciated the performance and achievement of all States and UTs during this campaign. It was highlighted that although the vaccination campaign has increased the pace of vaccination, it is important to note that around 12 Cr beneficiaries are still due for 2nd dose nationally.

The graphs below show the progress of 'Har Ghar Dastak' Campaign for first and second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 125 Crore today. Out of which, 79.13 Crore (84.3%)beneficiaries have been vaccinated for 1st dose and 45.82 Crore (49%)received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

States were advised to:

Saturate all eligible beneficiaries with 1st dose.

Devise targeted plans in context of doses given in Aug and Sept'21 to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries due for 2nd dose by exponentially increasing the pace of vaccination.

Ensure that the available vaccine in the state is consumed timely& no dose expires in both Government &private facility.

Seven States (Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal) whereZyCoV-D vaccine will be used initially may identify districts with high number of first dose left out for introduction of the vaccine.

National training for ZyCoV-D has been completed. Selected States should plan sessions based on pharmajet injector and identify vaccinators to be trained for using it for vaccination.

States shared their experiences of expanding the coverage in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Union Health Secretary urged the States to optimally utilize local influencers and community leaders to enhance the awareness among communities to come forward for the vaccine doses, especially the ones who are overdue for the second dose.

(With Inputs from PIB)