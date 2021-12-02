S.Africa seeing increase in COVID-19 reinfections from Omicron - scientist
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:51 IST
South Africa is seeing an increase in COVID-19 reinfections in patients contracting Omicron in a way that it did not experience with previous variants, a microbiologist from the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
"Previous infection used to protect against Delta but now with Omicron that doesn't seem to be the case," said Professor Anne von Gottberg on Thursday during an online briefing organised by the World Health Organization.
