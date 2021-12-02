Left Menu

S.Africa scientists expect milder reinfection, post-vaccination symptoms with Omicron

South African scientists studying the Omicron outbreak believe symptoms are less severe for those reinfected with COVID-19 by the new variant or infected after vaccination, a top scientist said on Thursday.

South African scientists studying the Omicron outbreak believe symptoms are less severe for those reinfected with COVID-19 by the new variant or infected after vaccination, a top scientist said on Thursday.

"So we believe, I think very much so, that the reinfections (of the)... disease will be less severe," said Anne von Gottberg, a microbiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

"And that's what we're trying to prove and to monitor very carefully in South Africa. And the same would hold for those that are vaccinated."

