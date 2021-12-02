India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.
