Russia imposes quarantine for travellers from some African countries - IFX

Russia has imposed a two-week quarantine for travellers from some African countries including South Africa, the Interfax news agency quoted Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog, as saying on Thursday.

Russia said earlier this week that people coming from high-risk countries in respect of the COVID-19 Omicron variant would have to quarantine. Russia has yet to record any cases of the new variant.

