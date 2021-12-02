Russia imposes quarantine for travellers from some African countries - IFX
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has imposed a two-week quarantine for travellers from some African countries including South Africa, the Interfax news agency quoted Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog, as saying on Thursday.
Russia said earlier this week that people coming from high-risk countries in respect of the COVID-19 Omicron variant would have to quarantine. Russia has yet to record any cases of the new variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- South Africa
- Omicron
- Anna Popova
- African
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa
India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup
Rugby-Marchant on the wing for England against South Africa
Rugby-Marchant on the wing for England against South Africa
South Africa's Eskom plans to suspend power cuts on Thursday evening