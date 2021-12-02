Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Finland
The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday.
The institute had previously said it was investigating cases that had been identified with a PCR test to have a potential mutation to match Omicron.
