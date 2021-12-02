Ukraine bans entry for foreigners arriving from African countries with Omicron

Ukraine will bar the entry of foreigners travelling from several African countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting on Thursday.

The health ministry earlier this week ordered mandatory 14-day self-isolation for Ukrainians returning from those countries. Similar rules will apply to foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine.

Ukraine has recorded 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with 87,057 deaths but has not registered a case of the Omicron variant yet.

