Ukraine bans entry for foreigners arriving from African countries with Omicron
Ukraine will bar the entry of foreigners travelling from several African countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting on Thursday.
The health ministry earlier this week ordered mandatory 14-day self-isolation for Ukrainians returning from those countries. Similar rules will apply to foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine.
Ukraine has recorded 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with 87,057 deaths but has not registered a case of the Omicron variant yet.
