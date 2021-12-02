Iceland's first Omicron case reported in man who had not travelled

Iceland's health authorities have confirmed the country's first known case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, newspaper Morgunbladid reported on Thursday.

The adult man who was infected was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, chief physician Mar Kristjansson at The National University Hospital of Iceland told the newspaper.

The person, who is in isolation at the hospital but not critically ill, had not been travelling abroad, he said.

