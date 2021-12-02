Finland body recommends COVID-19 vaccines for at-risk children over 5

Children in Finland aged five and over that are at risk of severe COVID-19 infection due to weak immune systems should be given vaccinations, the Finnish Health Institute recommended on Thursday, opting not to recommend the shots for all children.

The government is expected to accept the recommendation. The institute said the vaccinations could start as soon as Finland obtains approved shots.

