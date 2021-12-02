Left Menu

Finland to limit children's COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk households

Children in Finland aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household are at high risk of severe infection, the Finnish Health Institute recommended on Thursday, opting against shots for all children. The government is expected to accept the recommendation.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:54 IST
Finland to limit children's COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk households
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Children in Finland aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household are at high risk of severe infection, the Finnish Health Institute recommended on Thursday, opting against shots for all children. The government is expected to accept the recommendation. The institute said the vaccinations could start as soon as Finland obtains approved shots.

"Getting more information about the safety of the vaccines is even more important if society wants to influence the course of the pandemic by vaccinating children," Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek from the health institute said in a statement. She added children rarely become severely ill and would only slightly benefit from the vaccine, while vaccinating children would only postpone the hospitalisations of unvaccinated adults.

The institute also recommended booster shots for all vaccinated Finns 5-6 months after their second shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

