Left Menu

UK PM Johnson receives COVID-19 booster shot

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his COVID-19 booster shot on Thursday and urged others to follow suit to help the country fend off the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:02 IST
UK PM Johnson receives COVID-19 booster shot
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his COVID-19 booster shot on Thursday and urged others to follow suit to help the country fend off the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Wearing a mask, Johnson briefly chatted to staff and others queuing for their shots at the vaccination centre in central London, asking them if they were there to receive a booster dose and thanking them for attending.

Johnson, who said it could "have gone either way" when he was treated in hospital for COVID last year, was later filmed rolling up his shirt sleeve and reciving his shot. "Fantastic. Thank you so much," he said to the nurse, before receiving a badge that said "I've boosted my immunity".

"I've just had mine," he said afterwards. "We've done 18.6 million booster jabs in this country, so we're building ever higher the wall of protection, whatever Omicron may or may not be able to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021