UPDATE 2-Norway's fifth Omicron case detected after company Christmas party

Norway detected a fifth Omicron case on Thursday, a person who tested positive following a company Christmas party in the capital, Oslo, city authorities said. The Nordic country detected its first four cases on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-detects-its-first-2-cases-omicron-variant-municipality-says-2021-12-01.

"At the moment one person is confirmed as infected with Omicron but more cases are expected," Oslo authorities said in a statement. "We are working actively with contact tracing to limit the spread and prevent bigger outbreaks." Norway posted a single-day record of 4,052 coronavirus cases on Monday, according to data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere was expected to hold a news conference later in the day. On Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/norwegians-should-wear-face-masks-crowded-places-pm-says-2021-11-30, Stoere urged Norwegians to wear face masks in crowded places and the speeding-up booster vaccinations in the hope of avoiding a new lockdown.

He stopped short of issuing mask mandates, as called for by some municipalities. Some 88% of adults in Norway, and 71% of all Norwegians, are fully vaccinated. Some 11% of Norwegians have received a booster shot.

